Sri Lanka to tighten environmental law against waste, pollution

Sri Lanka will strengthen its environmental law against growing industrial pollution, urban waste disposal and illegal buildings, cabinet spokesperson Gayantha Karunathilleke said on Saturday.



Karunathilleke said the government would amend the National Environment Act after the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal by President Maithripala Sirisena earlier this week to instruct the Legal Draftsman to draft necessary legislation.



The new law would enable authorities to better cope with pollution problems and stern action would be taken against all those caught polluting the environment.



Even though the law has been amended several times in the past, the necessity for further changes has been recognized in order to find solutions for pressing environmental issues as well as those that may arise in the future, Karunathilaka said.



Planned changes to the law will cover water pollution caused by factories, urban waste-related issues and issues caused by illegal constructions.

