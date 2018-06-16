Hong Kong teenagers awarded for contributions under police-youth partnership scheme

A total of 363 teenagers were commended Saturday for their contribution under a Hong Kong Police scheme to foster the police-youth partnership.



The teenagers, who are members of Hong Kong police's Junior Police Call (JPC) scheme, were awarded for their contributions in disseminating fight-crime messages, organizing and participating in community services and promoting the JPC, as well as their creativity in designing crime prevention tools.



The JPC scheme is aimed at developing the youth's leadership and their sense of social responsibility, Acting Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Yu Hoi-kwan said, adding that it also instilled positive values in youths and trained them to become future leaders.



The annual commendation of JPC members has been continued for over three decades. In addition to the JPC Scheme Awards, a "Fight Crime by Technology and Social Media Competition" was also held this year to encourage youngsters to make use of their creativity to spread crime prevention messages via social media platforms.

