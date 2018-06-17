French artist’s film digitization project creates window into China’s past

At first glance, piles of dank discarded film negatives in recycling centers may appear to be nothing but trash, but when you have half million negatives there is sure to be something worth saving - as French artist and photo editor Thomas Sauvin has proved through his nine-year artistic project.



Named Beijing Sivermine, the project is an archive of a half a million negatives salvaged over the last nine years from a recycling plant on the edge of Beijing. The project has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and has stirred quite a buzz on Sina Weibo. The photos record the daily lives of people in China and changes in society from 1985 to 2005, a time before the rise of digital cameras when rolls of film were still popular.



Visual history book



Sauvin has had a strong interest in Chinese culture since he was young. This motivated him to learn the language and eventual settle in Beijing. His strong interest in old photos and desire to get a deeper understanding of the city and its people also inspired Sauvin to start collecting unwanted negatives from a recycling center worker in Beijing in 2009.



"At the very beginning, I just picked out those unexpected pictures that surprised me, but over the years as the number of pictures reached 250,000, some particular themes revealed themselves," Sauvin told the Global Times. According to Sauvin, babies and children, people posing with electrical household appliances in their homes and people going to the beach are among the commonly seen themes. The more pictures he saw, the more he came to understand the development of what is now the world's second largest economy.



"The two decades from 1985 to 2005 is a historical period during which the entire country grew fast after the opening-up and reform policy of 1978. This is vividly reflected in these photos," he noted.



Instead of thinking of it as a collection of random pictures taken in the old days, Sauvin regards the archives as a visual history book. For example, photos of people standing besides TV sets, refrigerators and computers during the 1980s show how people's standard of living was improving. The influence of Western culture and lifestyles is also captured in photos of people standing besides posters of Western celebrities, such as Marilyn Monroe.



"The first McDonald's came to China in the 1990s and you can see people taking photos with the statue of Ronald McDonald outside the store at the time," Sauvin said, emphasizing that the photos tell the story of Chinese people integrating with the outside world.



Another interesting discovery that Sauvin made had to do with the negatives themselves. For example, he noticed that the 36 pictures on rolls of film dating from the 1980s often spanned a period of around four years, which showed that people used their cameras very frugally and only took pictures when something really important happened since film was rather expensive during that time. However, 10 years later a single roll of film could contain pictures from a single family trip, say a short journey to the Summer Palace in Beijing, which showed how the quality of life in China was improving.



Apart from historical value, the photos also remind viewers of folk-customs and happy times in the past. For example, "lighting up cigarettes" was once a popular tradition at weddings during the 1990s. For the tradition, several cigarettes would be placed butt-first in holes cut in an empty plastic bottle. The bridge would light these cigarettes and the groom would then "smoke" all the cigarettes at once by sucking on the mouth of the bottle. Pictures of newlywed couples carrying out this tradition have caused bursts of laughter among today's generation and ignited the happy memories of people who lived through those times.



Some fans of Sauvin's project have even discovered their own family members in the pictures. Under these photos they have expressed their joy at seeing those "days of yesteryear once more."



Exhibitions for Sauvin's project have been held in more than 15 countries and regions around the world.





