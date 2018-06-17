"Experiencing China" event staged in Rome, Italy

Artists perform during a show in Rome, Italy, June 16, 2018. A collective show of Chinese contemporary artists took place in the Italian capital on Friday, offering multiple insights into China's traditional cultural world. Titled "Experiencing China: The Nine Splendid Forms of Chinese Traditional Art", the event was part of an initiative aimed at enhancing both the overall knowledge of China in Italy and the artistic exchange between the two countries. (Xinhua/Jin Yu)

