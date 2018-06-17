Dragon boat race held on Ljubljanica River in Slovenia

People participate in the dragon boat race in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 16, 2018. A dragon boat race was held on the Ljubljanica River in Ljubljana on Saturday. The event was organized by the Confucius Institute of the University of Ljubljana to celebrate Chinese traditional Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Yaxiong)

People participate in the dragon boat race in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 16, 2018. A dragon boat race was held on the Ljubljanica River in Ljubljana on Saturday. The event was organized by the Confucius Institute of the University of Ljubljana to celebrate Chinese traditional Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Yaxiong)

A man poses for photos during the dragon boat race in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 16, 2018. A dragon boat race was held on the Ljubljanica River in Ljubljana on Saturday. The event was organized by the Confucius Institute of the University of Ljubljana to celebrate Chinese traditional Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Yaxiong)

People practice before the dragon boat race in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on June 16, 2018. A dragon boat race was held on the Ljubljanica River in Ljubljana on Saturday. The event was organized by the Confucius Institute of the University of Ljubljana to celebrate Chinese traditional Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Yaxiong)