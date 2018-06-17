Pacific Rim Kite Festival held in Vancouver, Canada

A giant dog shaped kite is seen during the Pacific Rim Kite Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2018. The two-day annual festival brought professional kite flyers and enthusiasts from Canada and the United States to showcase their colourful kites and kite flying skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A kite flyer controls the string of a kite during the Pacific Rim Kite Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2018. The two-day annual festival brought professional kite flyers and enthusiasts from Canada and the United States to showcase their colourful kites and kite flying skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A kite flyer controls the string of a kite during the Pacific Rim Kite Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2018. The two-day annual festival brought professional kite flyers and enthusiasts from Canada and the United States to showcase their colourful kites and kite flying skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Colorful kites are seen during the Pacific Rim Kite Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2018. The two-day annual festival brought professional kite flyers and enthusiasts from Canada and the United States to showcase their colourful kites and kite flying skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A kite flyer tries to fly his kite during the Pacific Rim Kite Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2018. The two-day annual festival brought professional kite flyers and enthusiasts from Canada and the United States to showcase their colourful kites and kite flying skills. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)