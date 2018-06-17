Variety of donuts displayed at DTLA Donut Festival in Los Angeles

People queue to buy donuts during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Giant donuts are displayed during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A vendor shows variety of donuts during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A boy enjoys his donut during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)