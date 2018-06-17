Variety of donuts displayed at DTLA Donut Festival in Los Angeles

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/17 10:41:04

People queue to buy donuts during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)


 

Giant donuts are displayed during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)


 

A vendor shows variety of donuts during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)


 

A boy enjoys his donut during the DTLA Donut Festival at Union Station in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus