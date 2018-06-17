World Cup: Argentina draws with Iceland 1-1

Gylfi Sigurdsson (2nd R) of Iceland breaks through with the ball during a group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Marcos Rojo of Argentina shoots during a group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Lionel Messi (1st L) of Argentina shoots a penalty kick during a group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Rurik Gislason (front) of Iceland falls down during a group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Angel Di Maria (2nd R) of Argentina vies with Aron Gunnarsson of Iceland during a group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Yu)