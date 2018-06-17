Guinness world record for hand clapping game set in Buftea, Romania

Children prepare to take part in a Guinness World Records attempt for "the most people playing a hand clapping game simultaneously" in Buftea, Romania, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

Children take part in a Guinness World Records attempt for "the most people playing a hand clapping game simultaneously" in Buftea, Romania, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A child takes part in a Guinness World Records attempt for "the most people playing a hand clapping game simultaneously" in Buftea, Romania, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

People take part in a Guinness World Records attempt for "the most people playing a hand clapping game simultaneously" in Buftea, Romania, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A Guinness World Records judge presents the certificate of a record for "the most people playing a hand clapping game simultaneously" in Buftea, Romania, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)