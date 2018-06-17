Children play during Eid al-Fitr festival in Jordan, Iraq

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/17 14:48:54

A Jordanian child rides a horse during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)


 

Jordanian children enjoy themselves during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)


 

Children play in a street fairground on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Children play in a street fairground on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 
 

