Children play during Eid al-Fitr festival in Jordan, Iraq

A Jordanian child rides a horse during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Jordanian children enjoy themselves during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Children play in a street fairground on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

