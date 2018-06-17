Hyundai recalls over 2,300 defective cars in China

Hyundai has started to recall over 2,300 imported cars in China due to a defective door control, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).



The recall, which started on Friday, involves 2,339 Kia Carnival minivans manufactured between March 19, 2015 and Feb. 12, 2018, the GAC said on its website.



The company will upgrade the vehicles' door control module software free of charge to eliminate safety risks, it said.



The defective vehicles in stock will be availble for sale after having the problem fixed, according to the GAC.





