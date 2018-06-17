Poverty charity project aids 120,000 children

A China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation project has raised nearly 21 million yuan (3.3 million U.S. dollars) in donations and aided 120,000 children since 2014, according to the foundation.



The project was launched in 2014 with the aim of helping children in impoverished areas to fully develop. The organizers mobilized 16,000 people to trek 50 kilometers, and more than 223,000 people made donations.



The donations have been used to provide stationery, clothes and fine-art equipment for more than 32,000 children, and building 146 kitchens in schools, providing better meals for 60,000 students.



The project also employed "companion mothers" to care for more than 30,000 rural children whose parents left home to seek work in cities.





