Iran condemns deadly suicide attack in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the recent deadly suicide attack in Afghanistan, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.



"The terrorists and enemies of Afghan nation have been targeting the stability and security of the country," Bahram Qasemi, spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said in a statement.



A suicide bomber blew himself up in Afghanistan's eastern city of Nangarhar on Saturday as most Taliban fighters gathered to celebrate a three-day cease fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.



In the attack, at least 26 people were killed and 54 injured.



"The ill-wishers of the Afghan nation, who consider peace, reconciliation and cease-fire between the government and the Taliban group contrary to their interests, did not tolerate a ceasefire and unity in the country," Qasemi said.



The spokesperson expressed hope that "Afghan people and the government will overcome terrorism and reap benefits of their patience and resistance against the terrorists."





