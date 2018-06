2 killed in plane crash in Russia

A private Yak-52 plane crashed in Russia's Altai Territory on Saturday, killing two people on board, local media reported, citing sources with emergency authorities.



The Yak-52, a Soviet two-seat primary trainer plane, crashed near the runway at around 13:00 Moscow time (1000 GMT) and it caused no damage on the ground.



The fire of the wreckage has been extinguished and law enforcement agencies have arrived at the site for investigation.