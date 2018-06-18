6 killed, 20 injured in bus crash in eastern India

At least six people have been killed and more than 20 others injured in a road accident in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said Saturday.



"The accident occurred when the bus overturned near Jhitka in the state's West Midnapore district after its driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a bend," a police official said.



While six people died on the spot, those injured have been admitted to a government hospital, where the condition of some are said to be serious, he said.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.

