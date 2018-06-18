Show in Rome offers multiple insights into Chinese traditional arts

A collective show of Chinese contemporary artists took place in the Italian capital on Friday, offering multiple insights into China's traditional cultural world.



Titled "Experiencing China: The Nine Splendid Forms of Chinese Traditional Art", the event was part of an initiative aimed at enhancing both the overall knowledge of China in Italy and the artistic exchange between the two countries.



Dancers, singers, actors, and masters of martial disciplines, tea ceremony and incense ritual alternated on the stage of Rome's Auditorium Antonianum before a mixed audience of Chinese and Italians.



As Chinese Ambassador to Italy Li Ruiyu pointed out in his opening remarks, the two-hour show provided an example of "the most classic taste of Chinese traditional arts."



"This will hopefully help our Italian friends better understand the charm of China's traditional culture... and not only by enjoying its beauty, but also by perceiving its search for harmony," Li explained.



The exhibition was made of nine short artistic performances, altogether forming "an integrated exhibition between static and dynamic forms, and vivid, touching images," the organizers said.



Several accomplished Chinese artists were called in for the major event, comprising legendary dancer and choreographer Chen Ailian who exhibited in an elegant solo dance inspired by Chinese great classical novel "The Dream of the Red Chamber".



Dancers trained by Ms. Chen in Beijing brought on the stage two other examples of folk dance, including one inspired by the ancient Buddhist Kucha kingdom's music tradition.



Renowned violinist Lv Siqing -- the first Asian musician to win the First Prize at the Paganini Competition in 1987 -- delighted the audience with two pieces, the first of which inspired by Chinese popular legend "Butterfly Lovers", and the second from Paganini's Sonata in A major.



Peking Opera's artists Liu Yiyang and Li Jian engaged in two separate plays from "Imperial Concubine Yang" and "Zhulian Village" respectively.



Another exhibition involved Thai Chi masters Zhu Yuanling and Du Xiaoshuai, accompanied by Hou Fangmei in flowers arrangement and by Wu Han playing the "Song of Living in Mountain" (Shanju Yin) with the Guqin traditional string instrument.



Masters Miao Ru and Yang Yang showed the audience the refined incense ritual and ceremony of tea, respectively, as musicians Li Yi and Wang Yunqi performed with the Pipa (or Chinese lute) and the Chinese ancient harp (Konghou).



The cultural initiative was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Rome along with China's State Council Information Office, and Italian Benetton Research and Studies Foundation.



It would continue through Saturday with a concert engaging Italian children of Bologna's Little Choir of Antoniano and their Chinese peers of the Jinfan Choir from Beijing Yuying School.

