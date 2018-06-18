BYD recalls more than 10,000 cars over defective airbags

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced a recall of more than 10,000 cars to replace potentially faulty airbags, according to the country's top quality supervisor.



The recall, which started on Friday, covers 10,064 Denza models manufactured between Sept. 19, 2014 and Dec. 5, 2017, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.



The vehicles being recalled are equipped with Takata-produced front airbag inflators, which have a potential risk of rupture when the airbag is deployed, the auto maker said in a statement delivered to the administration.



Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive Co., a joint venture between the BYD and German carmaker Daimler, will be responsible for replacing the defective airbags free of charge.

