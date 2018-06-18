Finnish terrorism suspect released in London

A Finnish citizen arrested in London last weekend on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been released.



The 29-year-old Finnish national was released on Friday and no further action will be taken, according to the London metropolitan police on Sunday.



The Finnish man was stopped by police officers under the British 2000 terrorism act as he attempted to board a connecting flight at Heathrow Airport a week ago.



A Finnish security police spokesperson told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat last Thursday that the Finnish security police had cooperated on this case with British police.



Helsingin Saomat noted on Sunday evening that this was the third time a Finnish national was detained in the UK on a terrorism charge during the last two years. One of the detainees was later convicted, while another got no terrorism related conviction, but was imprisoned on another charge.

