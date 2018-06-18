US New York State to embrace record high temperature on Monday

The US New York State is expected to record temperatures as high as 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) on Monday.



The state's Health Department and Department of Environmental Conservation issued a weather advisory for New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley and Long Island for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.



Monday will be even hotter with high of 95 expected, which would match the record set back in 1929, according to local weather forecast. The temperature will feel like triple digits along with unhealthy air quality.



New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Sunday urged New Yorkers to take precautions against heat related illnesses and limit strenuous outdoor physical activity.



"With prolonged heat and humidity in the forecast, I urge New Yorkers to take necessary steps to stay cool," Cuomo said in a statement. "As temperatures continue to rise, I encourage everyone to check on your friends and neighbors who may need some extra help and to cool off at state parks pools and cooling centers."

