Dragon boat parade greets upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in SW China

Villagers play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a parade of a cultural festival to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 17, 2018 shows a dragon boat parade to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.Photo:Xinhua

Dragon boat teams gather to attend an opening ceremony of a cultural festival to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

