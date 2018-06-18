Students attend farming experience activity in N China's Hebei

Pupils of Xinghua primary school plough a field in Luanxian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. The school organized a farming experience activity for students Sunday.Photo:Xinhua

Pupils of Xinghua primary school learn to sow a field with corn in Luanxian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. The school organized a farming experience activity for students Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Pupils of Xinghua primary school work in peanut fields in Luanxian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. The school organized a farming experience activity for students Sunday.Photo:Xinhua

Pupils of Xinghua primary school pick ears of wheat in Luanxian County, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. The school organized a farming experience activity for students Sunday. Photo:Xinhua