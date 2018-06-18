People hold annual ritual to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops in SW China

People of Tibetan ethnic group and visitors dance during a ritual on the Siguniang mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 17, 2018. The annual ritual was held Sunday to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2018 shows a ritual on the Siguniang mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The annual ritual was held Sunday to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. Photo:Xinhua

People of Tibetan ethnic group attend a ritual on the Siguniang mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 17, 2018. The annual ritual was held Sunday to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. Photo:Xinhua

People of Tibetan ethnic group prepare for a performance during a ritual on the Siguniang mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 17, 2018. The annual ritual was held Sunday to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops.Photo:Xinhua