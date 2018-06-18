A look back on 'The Little Prince' after 75 years

75 years ago, readers of all ages embraced a young boy from Asteroid B-612 who crash landed in the middle of the Sahara Desert—The Little Prince, the beloved imaginative novella about a young, intergalactic traveler. Photo:VCG

On June 16, a museum in Suzhou City, east China’s Jiangsu Province hosted a special exhibition that incorporated Origami and other media into the book’s breathtaking abstract.Photo:VCG

The exhibition showcased different versions of the book as being one of the most widely translated works of all-time. Photo:VCG

And it adopted the art of origami to create some of its most iconic scenes and characters.Photo:VCG