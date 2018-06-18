Sweet or salty Zongzi? China celebrates Dragon Boat Festival

People in China have joined in celebrations for the Dragon Boat Festival which will be marked on June 18. International students in eastern Jiangsu Province tried their hands on making rice pudding known as Zongzi along with their Chinese teachers ahead of the traditional festival which is said to remember Chinese poet Qu Yuan (340-278 BC).Photo:VCG

In north China, people prefer sweet-flavored Zongzi stuffed with dates or bean paste while in south China Zongzi with meat or yolk filling is more popular. Photo:VCG

Dragon boat racing is being in many parts of the country. According to legends, people made a failed attempt to save Qu Yuan who committed suicide by drowning himself in the Miluo River, central China. Photo:VCG

The dragon boat racing was included as a competition event in 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.Photo:VCG