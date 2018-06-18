Turkey to hold snap presidential and legislative elections in late June

A huge banner with the image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen in Ankara, Turkey, on June 17, 2018. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced to hold snap presidential and legislative elections on June 24. Photo: Xinhua/Qin Yanyang

People pose for photos in front of a bus with the image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on June 17, 2018. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced to hold snap presidential and legislative elections on June 24. Photo: Xinhua/Qin Yanyang