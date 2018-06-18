Fans cheer prior to World Cup group E match between Brazil, Switzerland

A fan of Brazil holds a replica of the World Cup trophy prior to a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Fans of Brazil cheer prior to a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Fans cheer prior to a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

A fan of Brazil cheers prior to a group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018.Photo:Xinhua