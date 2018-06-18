26th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival held in Los Angeles

An artist works on her piece during the 26th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival in Los Angeles, the United States, on June 17, 2018. The festival featured more than 600 artists using 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create 200 pieces of life-size work on the city pavement. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

