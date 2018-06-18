Car Free Day event held in Vancouver, Canada

People walk on the closed street during the Car Free Day event in Vancouver, Canada, June 17, 2018. The Car Free Day is an annual event to promote low carbon lifestyle and community engagement. More than 20 blocks of streets were closed from vehicle traffic that attracted people to enjoy different activities.Photo:Xinhua

A child rides on his car-shaped stroller on the closed street during the Car Free Day event in Vancouver, Canada, June 17, 2018. The Car Free Day is an annual event to promote low carbon lifestyle and community engagement. More than 20 blocks of streets were closed from vehicle traffic that attracted people to enjoy different activities. Photo:Xinhua

People blanket the closed street during the Car Free Day event in Vancouver, Canada, June 17, 2018. The Car Free Day is an annual event to promote low carbon lifestyle and community engagement. More than 20 blocks of streets were closed from vehicle traffic that attracted people to enjoy different activities.Photo:Xinhua