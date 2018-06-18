Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I was so frightened that I slammed on the brakes and my hands were sweating."So said a man surnamed Li. Li recalled that while he was driving his car near Zhongguancun, Haidian district, at around 3 pm on Wednesday, he suddenly saw a pale face with pupil-less eyes staring out the back window of the car in front of him. After he calmed down, he realized it was just a picture on a seat cover. Li said that he had heard of scary stickers used in cars that show up when people turn on their high beams but feels that using these scary seat covers as a prank is unacceptable. Unfortunately for Li, such seat covers are very popular on some online shopping stores. Police warn that if the car behind you gets in an accident because of your seat cover, you will be held responsible. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)