Pakistani movie awarded jury prize at the SCO Film Festival

Pakistani delegation appears on stage during the closing ceremony of the SCO Film Festival in Qingdao, Shandong Province on June 17, 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing

Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat receive the Jury Special Award for movie Punjab Nahin Jaongi during the closing ceremony of the first SCO Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing

The Closing and Award ceremony of the first SCO Film Festival was held in Qingdao on June 17, 2018.The ceremony was conducted by eminent Chinese actors, actresses and directors. Trophies and certificates in the categories of Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenwriter and Jury Special Award were awarded by the jury members.Pakistani movie Punjab Nahi Jaongi was awarded the Jury Special Award, while Sultana Siddiqui, jury member from Pakistan, awarded best picture award to two movies from Afghanistan and China.The film festival opened on June 13 and showcased 55 films from the SCO member and observer states, with 200 delegates in attendance.The film festival provided a platform for collaboration between the SCO fraternity with events like Film Market where 12 booths were set up and 26 organizations shared their movies and advanced film technologies. The Film Cooperation Forum was attended by heads of delegations and included Panel Discussions on topics of mutual interest. Movie Chalay Thay Saath represented Pakistan in the In Focus Program.Ambreen Jan, head of the Pakistani delegation, Li Guoqi, Deputy Administrator of China Film Administration and Cao Yin, President of China Movie Channels were also in attendance.Cultural performances representing the SCO member states enthralled the audience and garnered media attention with the ceremony being broadcasted live on CCTV 6. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing fireworks display.