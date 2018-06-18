Chinese soccer fans duped into buying fake World Cup tickets

More than 3,500 fake World Cup tickets were alleg-edly sold to China as multiple Chinese soccer fans have been denied entry to matches in Moscow.



Thirty soccer fans from Southwest China's Chong-qing Municipality were barred from entering the sta-dium for the World Cup match between Argentina and Iceland on Saturday, Chongqing Morning Post reported on Sunday.



More than 90 soccer fans from Chongqing will be af-fected for the same reason during the tournament, said an official at Chongqing Tourism Development Commission. More than 1,000 fake tickets were also sold in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Prov-ince, Yang Jun, a travel manager at China Youth Travel in Sichuan, was quoted by news website thecover.cn as saying on Thursday.



All fake tickets came from Russia-based travel agen-cy ANJI MSK.



A fake ticket victim from South China's Guangdong Province, surnamed Xue, had to buy a ticket from a scalper on site to enter the stadium, Beijing News re-ported on Sunday. The ticket, originally priced at $165, was sold to him for more than 10,000 yuan ($1,553). He planned the entire trip around the match, so he had to buy a ticket even at a higher price, Xue said.



ANJI MSK sold more than 10,000 fake tickets for the 2018 World Cup, 3,500 of them sent to China, ac-cording to Yang.



ANJI MSK claimed to be an authorized ticket seller, which it is not, and allegedly deceived Chinese travel agencies into dealing with them. The latter did not re-ceive tickets even after they landed Chinese soccer fans in Russia, Chongqing Morning Post reported.



A Chongqing-based travel agency, who bought fake tickets from ANJI MSK, also had to buy real tickets from local scalpers at high prices to compensate its customers.



The Chinese Embassy in Russia warned on its WeChat account on Thursday that ANJI MSK faked their documents, and reminded Chinese soccer fans to purchase World Cup tickets through authorized outlets.



ANJI MSK's office in Moscow is now empty, reported Chongqing Morning Post.

Global Times



