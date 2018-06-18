Right-wing candidate Duque wins Colombia's presidential election

Ivan Duque of the right-wing Democratic Center party won Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, claiming almost 54 percent of the vote in the run-off poll, the National Electoral Council said.



With over 99 percent of the votes counted, Duque's left-wing rival, Gustavo Petro of the Humane Colombia movement, finished in second place, obtaining 41.8 percent.



Duque, 41, will take over the presidency in August from outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos, a Nobel Peace Prize winner whose term saw a peace deal struck with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group.



After years of violence by FARC, Duque's promise of creating a business-friendly environment showcasing the South American country's openness to attract international investors and boost foreign trade was widely backed by Colombians and industries.



Petro, a former guerrilla and mayor of Bogota, campaigned on a more social platform, vowing to tackle inequality.



While Petro won in Bogota, the rest of Colombia's major cities sided with Duque, with Medellin, Cali, Bucaramanga and Cartagena all voting for the latter.



Duque himself voted in the capital on Sunday, accompanied by three of his children. He told the press that he would lead a "great" initiative against crime and especially against corruption.



He also sent a message of support to the business community, saying he would promote the development of industry and favor small, medium and large entrepreneurs.



Duque campaigned on a pledge to rewrite the peace deal with FARC in order to jail its guerrilla leaders for their crimes.



Domestic and international analysts have highlighted that Duque has long looked to his political mentor, former President Alvaro Uribe. As president, the extent to which Duque aligns himself with Uribe's policies will be crucial.



Uribe has long blasted the peace deal signed between President Santos and FARC, which was seen as being too lenient, especially for providing immunity to the guerrillas who laid down their arms.



After the voting closed at 4 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), Registrar Juan Carlos Galindo said it had been the safest and most peaceful election in Colombia's recent history.

