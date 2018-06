A rider competes during the eighth leg of 2018 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Sopot, northern Poland on June 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)

A rider competes during the eighth leg of 2018 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Sopot, northern Poland on June 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)

A rider competes during the eighth leg of 2018 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Sopot, northern Poland on June 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)