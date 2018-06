Young men perform Kung Fu during a folk art festival in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A folk artist introduces clay sculptures to children during a folk art festival in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, June 17, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)