‘Open Door to the Arts Festival’ to kick off in Beijing in July

A musician performs at the press conference. Photo: Courtesy of Bu Peng

The annual children's art and music education program, Open Door to the Arts Festival, will kick off at the Forbidden City Concert Hall on July 5, the concert hall announced on Monday.According to Xu Jian, the concert hall's general manager, the festival will include 76 performances, 10 special art summer camps as well as 10 lectures from renowned musicians over the course of the festival's 58-day run. Tickets to the festival will cost 20 ($3.10) to 100 yuan.In addition to performances, the festival also brings events to schools each year to give children the opportunity to experience music."The festival always ensures the involvement and experiences of children are an important part," Xu added.