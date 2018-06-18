Former Nepali PMs say PM Oli's China visit instrumental to deepen bilateral ties

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/18





Former Prime Ministers of Nepal have expressed hope that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to China will be instrumental to further deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.At a meeting summoned on Sunday evening by Prime Minister Oli, the former prime ministers believed that the visit will be productive to promote the country's national interests.Former Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed happiness over the ongoing preparations made by the government for the prime minister's visit to China.Deuba, who is also the leader of major opposition party in the Parliament, said that the visit will be fruitful in serving the national interests of Nepal.Extending his best wishes to Prime Minister Oli for a successful visit to China, former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal stressed the need to promote cooperation between China and South Asia.Former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal stressed on the establishing of a strong railroad connectivity between Nepal and China for the good of the people of the two countries.Another former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal advised Prime Minister Oli to utilize the visit as an opportunity to push forward the multi-faceted ties between Nepal and China to a strategic level.Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai was of the view that Nepal should seek support from China to develop railroad connectivity projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli told the former prime ministers that his upcoming visit to China will be instrumental to enhance cooperation between the two countries."I believe that this visit will help taking our bilateral cooperation to a new high," Prime Minister Oli told the former prime ministers.Prime Minister Oli will pay an official visit to China from June 19 to 24.