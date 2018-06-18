Learning Chinese

Chat attack

girl group



女团



(nǚtuán)

A: A girl group variety program has become very popular recently. I feel like all of my friends are talking about this program.



最近有一档女团综艺好火啊,我感觉我的所有朋友都在议论这个节目。



(zuìjìn yǒu yīdànɡ nǚtuán zōnɡyì hǎo huǒ a, wǒ ɡǎnjué wǒ de suǒyǒu pénɡyǒu dōuzài yìlùn zhèɡè jiémù.)

B: Yup. I've seen it. Is there anyone you like among the members of these girl groups?



嗯嗯,我也看到了。这些女团里面的成员,有你喜欢的吗？



(enen,wǒ yě kàndào le. zhèxiē nǚtuán lǐmiàn de chénɡyuán, yǒu nǐ xǐhuān de ma?)

A: Yeah. The member I like has been at the top of the ranks recently. I mainly like her straightforward personality. Her talent and looks are secondary.



有的,我喜欢的成员最近排名很靠前。我主要喜欢她直爽的性格,才艺和颜值都是次要的。



(yǒude, wǒ xǐhuān de chénɡyuán zuìjìn páimínɡ hěn kàoqián. wǒ zhǔyào xǐhuān tā zhíshuǎnɡ de xìnɡɡé, cáiyì hé yánzhí dōushì cìyào de.)

A: Yeah, I also like straightforward people.



嗯,我也喜欢性格直爽的。



(en,wǒ yě xǐhuān xìnɡɡé zhíshuǎnɡ de.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









