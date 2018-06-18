Happy birthday:



Sometimes bad things can be good. A mistake made by someone else is highly likely to work out in your favor. Frustration will begin to mount when it comes to your career. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 10, 18.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not hesitate to set your sights high today. Difficult tasks will push you to work even harder, which will be noticed by your superiors when it comes time for a promotion. Take the time today to contact a friend you haven't talked to in a while. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Communication will be the key to success today. While you should feel free to share your thoughts, make sure you also listen to the opinions of others. Teamwork will allow you to accomplish far more than you can on your own. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not take criticism too personally. Having someone point out your flaws will actually help make you more competitive on the job marketplace. A major financial opportunity will put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Lady Luck will favor education today. You should consider signing up for a course or seminar that will give you the opportunity to learn the skills you need to advance your career. A relaxed attitude will win people over. Remember: You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Haste will be your worst enemy today. Take the time you need to do things right the first time around or you will end up having to spend even more time fixing things. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A clear goal will be the best way to ensure your team can achieve success. A short trip can lead to a closer relationship with that someone special. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your financial future should take priority over everything else today. Take some time out to go over all the investments and plans you already have in place and set realistic goals that you know you can achieve. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



While recognition is important, titles and awards won't pay the bills. Make sure you are getting the pay you deserve for the work that you do. An important family matter will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your future is in your hands and your hands alone. If you do not like the current path you are on, it may be time to consider making some changes. The stars will align for you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Dealing with an emotionally charged situation will prove exceedingly difficult today. You will have to keep your cool if you want others to do the same. You will receive some surprising news from an old friend. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Failure is unavoidable as you travel the road to success. Do not let these setbacks get you down. Fortune will favor those who are patient. Romance is in the air. Head out tonight for a night that you won't soon forget. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Letting your mind wander for even a few moments has a high likelihood of leading to disaster so stay focused. Red will be your lucky color so make sure you choose the right wardrobe today. ✭✭✭