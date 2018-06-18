Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Speed verifier
6 Put a hankie to, as tears
11 Fix, as a race
14 Cronelike
15 Certain Arabic speaker
16 Airline info
17 Like mean-spirited jokes
19 Help a cashier
20 Capital two miles up
21 Require a doctor
23 Cubicle's lack
25 Imaginary? No
27 Bones in reptilian?
28 Do kindergarten math
29 Relative or nun legally?
32 Business big shot
34 Remove chalk
35 Qualifying bouts, cut
38 Martinique neighbor
42 Does some jazz singing
44 Way-long classics
45 Prince Charming kin?
50 Arresting person
51 Pot thickener?
52 A Great Lake
53 Glasses piece
54 Needs hydration
57 Biter in the Bayou
59 Outdoor kids' game
60 Where to find many dates
64 Stately street
65 Worth a 10 rating
66 Pasta tubes
67 Sargasso, for one
68 Basil and garlic sauce
69 Nickel finish?
DOWN
1 "Far out!" kin
2 Little Darth Vader
3 Remove with effort
4 Church feature
5 Glean
6 Airheads
7 Be transformed?
8 Puzzles and posers
9 Blue-green shade
10 Register
11 Charge fees again
12 Roma's country
13 Freedom of speech squelcher
18 Loose Indian wrap
22 Batting order
23 Like musty basements
24 Baking soda target
26 Had vittles
29 Bad golf stroke result
30 Scurrying rodent
31 Ocean landmass
33 Loose, long overcoat
36 Damage
37 Underscores
39 Guide for sightseers
40 Desktop trashcan, e.g.
41 African serpents
43 Polite address
45 Dull photo finishes
46 Doctor's request
47 Mark of infamy
48 Risque Gere role
49 Consider, in court
53 Like ears and brains
55 Transmit a package
56 Almanac subject
58 Data entry error
61 Bit of body art
62 Yoko of music
63 Barbie's friend
Solution