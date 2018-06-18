Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/18 18:23:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Speed verifier

  6 Put a hankie to, as tears

 11 Fix, as a race

 14 Cronelike

 15 Certain Arabic speaker

 16 Airline info

 17 Like mean-spirited jokes

 19 Help a cashier

 20 Capital two miles up

 21 Require a doctor

 23 Cubicle's lack

 25 Imaginary? No

 27 Bones in reptilian?

 28 Do kindergarten math

 29 Relative or nun legally?

 32 Business big shot

 34 Remove chalk

 35 Qualifying bouts, cut

 38 Martinique neighbor

 42 Does some jazz singing

 44 Way-long classics

 45 Prince Charming kin?

 50 Arresting person

 51 Pot thickener?

 52 A Great Lake

 53 Glasses piece

 54 Needs hydration

 57 Biter in the Bayou

 59 Outdoor kids' game

 60 Where to find many dates

 64 Stately street

 65 Worth a 10 rating

 66 Pasta tubes

 67 Sargasso, for one

 68 Basil and garlic sauce

 69 Nickel finish?

DOWN

  1 "Far out!" kin

  2 Little Darth Vader

  3 Remove with effort

  4 Church feature

  5 Glean

  6 Airheads

  7 Be transformed?

  8 Puzzles and posers

  9 Blue-green shade

 10 Register

 11 Charge fees again

 12 Roma's country

 13 Freedom of speech squelcher

 18 Loose Indian wrap

 22 Batting order

 23 Like musty basements

 24 Baking soda target

 26 Had vittles

 29 Bad golf stroke result

 30 Scurrying rodent

 31 Ocean landmass

 33 Loose, long overcoat

 36 Damage

 37 Underscores

 39 Guide for sightseers

 40 Desktop trashcan, e.g.

 41 African serpents

 43 Polite address

 45 Dull photo finishes

 46 Doctor's request

 47 Mark of infamy

 48 Risque Gere role

 49 Consider, in court

 53 Like ears and brains

 55 Transmit a package

 56 Almanac subject

 58 Data entry error

 61 Bit of body art

 62 Yoko of music

 63 Barbie's friend

Solution



 

