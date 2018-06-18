Puzzle

ACROSS1 Speed verifier6 Put a hankie to, as tears11 Fix, as a race14 Cronelike15 Certain Arabic speaker16 Airline info17 Like mean-spirited jokes19 Help a cashier20 Capital two miles up21 Require a doctor23 Cubicle's lack25 Imaginary? No27 Bones in reptilian?28 Do kindergarten math29 Relative or nun legally?32 Business big shot34 Remove chalk35 Qualifying bouts, cut38 Martinique neighbor42 Does some jazz singing44 Way-long classics45 Prince Charming kin?50 Arresting person51 Pot thickener?52 A Great Lake53 Glasses piece54 Needs hydration57 Biter in the Bayou59 Outdoor kids' game60 Where to find many dates64 Stately street65 Worth a 10 rating66 Pasta tubes67 Sargasso, for one68 Basil and garlic sauce69 Nickel finish?DOWN1 "Far out!" kin2 Little Darth Vader3 Remove with effort4 Church feature5 Glean6 Airheads7 Be transformed?8 Puzzles and posers9 Blue-green shade10 Register11 Charge fees again12 Roma's country13 Freedom of speech squelcher18 Loose Indian wrap22 Batting order23 Like musty basements24 Baking soda target26 Had vittles29 Bad golf stroke result30 Scurrying rodent31 Ocean landmass33 Loose, long overcoat36 Damage37 Underscores39 Guide for sightseers40 Desktop trashcan, e.g.41 African serpents43 Polite address45 Dull photo finishes46 Doctor's request47 Mark of infamy48 Risque Gere role49 Consider, in court53 Like ears and brains55 Transmit a package56 Almanac subject58 Data entry error61 Bit of body art62 Yoko of music63 Barbie's friend

Solution