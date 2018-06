China's railway system handled 10.87 million trips on Sunday, the second day of the Dragon Boat Festival, representing an increase of 16.1 percent year-on-year, the China Railway Corp said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday.



The railway operator expected a passenger flow of 12.56 million on Monday, the statement showed.



The company also added 514 trains, including 77 long-distance trains, to cope with the travel rush on the last day of the festival.