Loan to help Chinese city

The World Bank has approved a 150-million-dollar loan to a city in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to help improve flood risk management and reduce water pollution.



The loan will supplement government funding worth $200 million to finance a water infrastructure project in Hezhou, a city in the region, which will be completed within six years and directly benefit more than 100,000 people, according to a World Bank statement.



Hezhou is currently the only prefecture-level city in Guangxi without a flood control system.



