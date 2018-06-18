Tibet launches tree-planting drive to help environment

Ali Prefecture in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will invest over 70 million yuan ($11 million) on a tree planting project this year, local authorities said Monday.



The project aims to plant trees on 2,267 hectares of land in the prefecture, the local forestry bureau said.



With an average altitude of more than 4,500 meters, Ali Prefecture faces a harsh natural environment. Residents have long been troubled by sand, wind and drought.



Tree planting projects were launched in the area in the 1970s and 1980s. The environment has improved in recent years with more funding and effective measures such as introducing cold- and drought-resistant tree varieties.



Between 2012 and 2017, over 100 million yuan was used to plant over 10 million trees in the prefecture.



The Shiquanhe Basin is a key battlefield against desertification. Data shows that the average annual precipitation in the basin has increased from 73 millimeters in the 1990s to 138 millimeters.



Nyima Phuntsog, a bureau official, said that the survival rate of many tree species, such as the rose willow, has exceeded 80 percent thanks to nutrient solution injections and heat preservation cotton wrapping.



Xinhua





