Google invests $550m in e-commerce giant JD.com

US-based Google will invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc as part of a strategic partnership, a move that experts said shows the US company's ambition to be a rival to Amazon and expand its presence in the fast-growing Chinese market.



Under the agreement, Google will receive 27,106,948 newly issued JD.com Class A ordinary shares at an issue price of $20.29 per share, according to an announcement JD sent to the Global Times on Monday.



After the deal, Google will hold about 0.93 percent of JD's shares. Another major US company, WalMart Inc already holds 10.1 percent of JD, according to a report from domestic news site thepaper.com on Monday.



"We are excited to partner with JD.com and explore new solutions for retail ecosystems around the world to enable helpful, personalized and frictionless shopping experiences that give consumers the power to shop wherever and however they want," Philipp Schindler, Google chief business officer, said in the statement.



Li Chengdong, a Beijing-based industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday that the investment is part of Google's long-term ambition to tap into e-commerce to become a rival against Amazon, and JD's expertise in logistics and supply chain could support its bid.



"Google's increasing investment in China, while it isn't that large in terms of the amount, indicates its aim of expanding its presence in the fast-growing Chinese market," Li said.



In May, Google introduced its ARCore technology in China in partnership with smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. Earlier in 2018, Google invested $120 million in a Chinese start-up called Chushou, an online e-sports platform that allows users to broadcast their mobile gameplay live for others to watch.



"The partnership, which comes amid the increasing trade tension between China and the US, also shows that in areas that are not considered as 'sensitive,' cooperation can still proceed smoothly, "Li said.



"JD will also step up its efforts in competing with Alibaba in overseas markets through the partnership, by taking advantage of Google's technology and global resources," Li said. JD's statement noted that the pair aim to explore joint development of retail solutions in several regions, including Southeast Asia, the US and Europe. JD also plans to make a selection of high-quality products available for sale through Google Shopping in multiple regions.





