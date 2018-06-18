Central bank says bond market risks in check

China's central bank said on Monday risks in its bond market were generally controllable and the default rate was not high, but it had nevertheless set up a unit to monitor domestic and international financial risk and stabilize market expectations.



In a statement posted on its website, the People's Bank of China (PBC) also said financial market liquidity was "reasonable and stable."



A three-year deleveraging drive is making progress, but it has also pushed up borrowing costs and tightened credit, seen as a factor in some private defaults and hampering local government investment.



As of early June, 12 companies had defaulted on principal or interest payments on 19 bonds worth a total of 17.4 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) this year, according to data compiled by Reuters.



Last week, the PBC declined to follow the US Federal Reserve's rate rise with even a symbolic increase, a break from recent practice that signaled potential policy fine-tuning ahead.



The PBC gave no details about the financial risk monitoring group, nor did it say exactly when it was established.



As of the end of May, the value of defaulted corporate credit bonds was 66.3 billion yuan, or 0.39 percent of the total, it said.





