Training South Sudan engineers

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/18 22:43:40
China Railway Construction Engineering Group has offered free training to some 20 young South Sudanese engineers.
The engineers drawn from the fields of civil and electrical engineering, as well as carpentry, had completed a one-month training session at the China-aided project for modernization and expansion of South Sudan's biggest public health facility, the Juba Teaching Hospital.
The firms said that the trainees will be offered jobs after the training.