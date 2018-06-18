Biz council chief urges Aussie govt to mend China ties

National President of the Australia China Business Council John Brumby has urged the Australian government to repair its relations with China.



The call came ahead of a key business event in Canberra on Tuesday, which will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye.



Brumby, also the former Victorian premier, said the state of the bilateral relations at the moment could cause long-term damage to the Australian economy.



Brumby stressed the need "for the Australian government to try and reconcile its current differences with China and find a way to move forward on mutually beneficial and respectful terms" in comments reported by Fairfax media late on Sunday.



"I think there's a prevailing view that, one way or another, the United States and China will come to some agreement," Brumby said. "There is a growing concern that if there is an accommodation, who might lose out? And, obviously, we wouldn't want that to be Australia."



Brumby said Tuesday's event is a great opportunity for representatives of the two governments to talk.



