Over 800,000 Chinese visit Thailand

Over 800,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand last month, according to a statement released by a senior government official on Monday.



Tourism and Sports Ministry Under-Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra said an estimated 869,000 Chinese tourists visited various destinations in Thailand last month, representing an increase of 14 percent from the same period last year.



Chinese tourists were the largest group by nationality among a total of 2.75 million foreigners who visited Thailand last month.



The number marked a 6.35-percent increase from the corresponding period last year, according to the press release.



A total of 136.71 billion baht (about $4.35 billion) was generated in Thailand during last month's visits by foreign tourists, accounting for a 9-percent increase from the same period last year, the official data showed.



In the first five months, 16,456,470 foreign tourists visited Thailand, representing an increase of 12.62 percent when compared with the same period last year.



These tourists generated some 867.46 billion baht ($27 billion) in the first five months, which represented an increase of 16.11 percent year-on-year, according to the official data.



