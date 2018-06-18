Australia 'should show real action' in improving ties with China: experts

Real action must be taken by Australia to improve ties with China, experts said, following a move by Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei.



Huawei called Australia's criticism of it as posing a security risk "ill-informed and not based on facts," in an open letter to Australian lawmakers on Monday.



According to a report from The Australian Financial Review last week, Huawei is likely to be banned from participating in Australia's fifth-generation (5G) wireless network since "national security agencies remain concerned about Huawei's links to the Chinese government," citing multiple sources.



In its open letter, the company insisted that it is "a private company, owned by our employees with no other shareholders," Reuters reported.



Zhou Fangyin, a professor with the Guangdong Research Institute for International Strategies, told the Global Times that Australia will not allow Huawei to participate in this project in any case, so it used the so-called "national security" reason as an excuse.



"One of the tricky things about 'national security' is that it does not need any evidence, nor any assessment. And unlike commercial reasons, there is no third-party arbitration. Basically, it's just simple decision of'shutting one country's door' ," Zhou said.



The issue has also made Australia's attitude toward China clearer. The Chinese side must also have a realistic understanding that the relationship between China and Australia is not "good yet," according to Zhou.



The Australian government asked China to approve a visit by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Reuters reported earlier this month, which analysts said is a sign the Australian side hopes to repair bilateral relations.



"We will not give any practical benefit to Australia just because they claimed they want to improve their relations with us but without any real action," said Yu Lei, a professor with Beijing Foreign Studies University.



"We should make Australia feel the pain. For example, we could import iron ore from India and Brazil... it doesn't have to be from Australia," Yu said.