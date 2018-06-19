Pentagon suspends planning for joint drills with S. Korea in August

The US Defense Department said on Monday that it has suspended all planning for a joint military exercise with South Korea in August.



Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said that "the United States military has suspended all planning for this August's defensive 'wargame' (Freedom Guardian)."



The decision was "consistent with President (Donald) Trump's commitment in concert with our Republic of Korea ally," she said in a statement.



The United States will stop conducting war games with South Korea, Trump said in Singapore last week after a historic summit with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).



As for subsequent military drills, the spokesperson said, "We are still coordinating additional actions. No decisions on subsequent wargames have been made."



There will be a meeting at Pentagon later this week on this issue attended by US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, she added.

