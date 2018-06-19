Tunisia coach: thank all my players for their defensive attitude

Despite disappointed with the results of the match against England in the World Cup Group G clash on Monday, the Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul praised his men for the defensive attitude during the whole game.



An injury-time header from captain Harry Kane gave England a 2-1 victory against Tunisia. After the match, Tunisia coach admitted disappointment on the way they lost the game.



"It's true the England controlled the match, but we defended ourselves very well for 90 minutes. We were very strong until we concede the second goal." the 55-year-old coach said.



"I would thank all my players for the defensive attitude. They played beyond the expectations in the second half," he told the press after the match.



"If we were to get a draw it would have been an excellent result for us. But hopefully, this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games." he added.



Regarding the performance of Harry Kane, Maaloul considered the Tottenham Hotspur forward as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and admitted that optimum scorer was always at the right time.



Tunisia will play against Belgium in their next game on June 23.

